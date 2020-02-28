Downtown Washington Inc.’s 32-page guide on what’s happening here and in the surrounding area is now available.
The magazine, called The Invitation, comes out each year and is distributed across Missouri, according to Tyler King, executive director.
This year’s cover features a photo of the Washington riverfront.
“The reason we have this printed each year is to show off what all Washington has to offer,” said King. “We want to show people how great of a town we have and why our city is such a great destination for any occasion.”
King said over 15,000 copies were printed and his office will begin distributing them this week to all of the local businesses that advertised in it, as well as Missouri welcome centers, rest areas, the Amtrak stations, wineries and other tourist spots and destinations.
“The goal is to get this magazine out early in the year, before all of the events start, which allows families time to plan their trips to town well in advance,” he said.
The magazine features stories about the local businesses, as well as St. Francis Borgia Church, Washington Historical Society and Missouri Meerschaum corn cob pipe museum.
King said the center spread promotes the major events sponsored by Downtown Washington Inc., the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce and other organizations.
The downtown group’s signature events, including Sunset on the Riverfront, Washmo Bikes & Blues, Art Fair & Winefest, Fall Festival of the Arts & Crafts, Chili Cook-Off, and holiday events are all featured.
The Washington Parks Department also has a listing of all of its parks, fields, trails and pavilions.
A map of Downtown Washington is included, highlighting places to eat, shop and visit.
“We have updated the map this year,” King said. “These spots include places to eat and shop, but also for the locals you’ll be able to find photographers, insurance agents, lawyers, CPAs, repair shops, and much more.
“So whether you are a tourist looking for something to do, or a local resident, you’ll find something new,” he said.
In the “You’re Invited” welcome on page 1, King states: “Washington is the perfect destination for any occasion, a romantic getaway, family trip or week with your friends. We can’t wait to meet you and share our amazing community with you.”
The welcome also notes that Washington is located in the heart of wine country with over 50 wineries within 40 minutes or less and the historic downtown district has specialty shopping, boutiques, antiques, vintage and galleries in preserved buildings.
King, who was named executive director this past September, said his goal moving forward is to have the guide out in late January/early February each year.