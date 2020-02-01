Tyler King, Downtown Washington Inc. executive director, attended the Missouri Main Street Connection Inc.’s Main Street Capitol Day in Jefferson City Jan. 27.
“It was a great experience visiting the capital and getting to meet with other main street directors and state representatives, and talk with them about the importance of downtown revitalization across the state of Missouri,” King said.
“Small businesses are the backbone of our community and any chance we get to show how important that is to our legislators, we will,” he said. “State Rep. Aaron Griesheimer was gracious with his time, sitting down with us to go over the economic data, and impact that Main Street has, not only in Washington, but across the state.”
King said he’s looking forward to going back again next year.
Cassidy Lowery, events coordinator for Downtown Washington Inc., also attended the conference.
Community representatives from across the state gathered at the conference to visit with legislators to celebrate the achievements of cities participating in the Missouri Main Street statewide revitalization program.
King said members of Main Street organizations attended and shared information and insight with the legislators about the impact Main Street has had on their communities.
MMSC has advanced economic and workforce development in both Main Street communities and the entire state of Missouri.
Missouri Main Street Connection is a nonprofit designed to help communities preserve their historic commercial districts through economic revitalization. It has helped to empower downtown revitalization in Missouri communities since 2006, resulting in $964 million of private and public investments, the creation of 829 net new businesses, and the development of 4,097 net new jobs in Main Street communities.
“Missouri Main Street communities have a lot to be proud of as they work to revitalize their downtowns,” said State Director Gayla Roten. “Main Street Capitol Day is our opportunity to showcase our impact to the legislators, especially those whose districts are represented by our Main Street communities.”
Missouri Main Street Connection is a statewide program currently providing services and training to over 140 communities across the state. MMSC offers education and mentoring in downtown revitalization strategies using the Main Street Four-Point Approach to revitalization as developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The approach is a comprehensive methodology addressing all components of revitalization, including organization, design, economic vitality and promotions, all within the context of historic preservation.