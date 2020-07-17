Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main, known for its organic brews, is headed east with a second location.
“This location will have a double drive-thru, and maybe a small cafe inside depending on the space,” said owner Jerry Scudder. “The location was perfect for us because of the traffic it sees, and there is not a coffee shop in that part of town.”
Scudder declined to disclose the exact address for the new location except to say it will be located on the east end of town on Fifth Street. He said he has been looking at the property for about seven months.
Scudder also declined to disclose the purchase price of the building, but said he expects to spend $100,000 in renovations and hire 10 employees.
He said it’s not clear when construction can start given the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We are hoping to open our second location by the end of spring or early summer next year,” Scudder said. “But with COVID-19 and depending on the availability of the contractor, that date might be changed.”
The double drive-thru at the second location will bring a different experience than the current shop downtown. And while the coffee will be the same, the food offered at the second location will be different, Scudder said.
“We haven’t officially determined what food will look like at the new location, but right now it’ll be grab-and-go items,” he said.
For more information on Scudder and Co. Coffee on Main, visit its Facebook page at scudderco.