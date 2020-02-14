The School District of Washington hosted a Realtor Appreciation Lunch and Learn Friday, Feb. 7, in the Confluence Room at the Four Rivers Career Center.
Area realtors were invited to enjoy lunch with school officials and learn about the district’s strategic plan and the many diverse programs that serve and enhance the community.
Lunch was prepared by students in the Culinary Arts program at Washington High School.
The event kicked off with guests receiving a tour of the Four Rivers Career Center along with the Confluence and Incubator Space.
Following lunch, Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer outlined district initiatives and its plan moving forward.
Each of the Culinary Arts and CAPS students also introduced themselves to the guests.
The realtors then had an opportunity to visit with CAPS (Center for Advanced Professional Studies) students and learn about projects they have worked on in the past and at the current time.