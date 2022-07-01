Glamping — camping with a glamorous flair — may soon join the list of things to do when visiting the Augusta area.
Augusta Glamping LLC is requesting a conditional use permit to put six high-end tents on 27 acres at 5551 S. Highway 94, according to St. Charles County Director of Communications Mary Enger. The potential future “glampsite” is the northeast corner of Nahm Road and Highway 94 outside Augusta.
The property, which is currently zoned agriculture, is owned by Paul Knoernschild for the Leonard A. Knoernschild Revocable Living Trust, according to county documents. Carly Brotemarkle is seeking the permit on behalf of Augusta Glamping LLC, a company founded in Missouri in January 2022, according to records with the Missouri Secretary of State’s office. The company’s registered agent in Missouri is Barbara Brotemarkle, who shares a Lake Saint Louis address, with the company in a residential neighborhood.
The St. Charles County Planning and Zoning Commission will discuss the request, hear citizen feedback and vote on the request at its July 20 meeting. That meeting will begin at 7 p.m. at the County Executive Building in St. Charles, 100 N. 3rd Street.
There also is a hearing scheduled for later this month regarding a different development within the Augusta town limits.
According to public notices, the town’s planning and zoning board is hearing a request to rezone the property at 255 Washington St. from its current designation, residential R-1, to commercial. There will be two public hearings to discuss the request on July 12 and July 19, both at 7 p.m., at the Dan Kemner building, 230 Green Street.
Commercial zoning will allow the owners to operate a business in the space. Additional details about the rezoning request were not available as of press time.