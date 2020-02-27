The Department of Economic Development announced Wednesday that it would award $7.3 million through its Neighborhood Assistance Program to nonprofits across Missouri for community development projects.
The Neighborhood Assistance Program helps not-for-profit organizations leverage private-sector funds by providing partial state tax credits to businesses that make contributions to approved community improvement projects.
The program can help fund job training initiatives, crime prevention, community service projects, and revitalization of community-based buildings and areas.
“This program is helping to build stronger communities and bettering the lives of thousands of people,” Department of Economic Development Director Rob Dixon said. “As a department, we help bring more opportunities to more Missourians, and the Neighborhood Assistance Program is one way that we are delivering on that promise.”
Approved tions include:
Hope Ranch of Missouri, Union:
Hope Ranch will utilize NAP tax credits to fund the construction of a therapeutic school and family-style residences for children in foster care. Services will include supportive foster care, remedial education, intensive counseling, and opportunities for service learning.
Warren County Handicapped Services, Warrenton:
Warren County Handicapped Services provides a variety of programs for children and adults with developmental disabilities, including adult day programming and recreational and respite programs. Donations received as part of this NAP project will be directed to the construction of a 5,000-square-foot facility to expand WCHS’s community-based services for Warren County residents.