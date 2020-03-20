Hannah Mihlfeld, RN, at Mercy Hospital Washington, is being honored with the DAISY Award for Extraordinary Nurses.
She was nominated for the award by a co-worker.
The not-for-profit DAISY Foundation is based in Glen Ellen, Calif., and was established by family members in memory of J. Patrick Barnes. Patrick died at the age of 33 in late 1999 from complications of Idiopathic Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP), a little known but not uncommon auto-immune disease.
The care Patrick and his family received from nurses while he was ill inspired this unique means of thanking nurses for making a profound difference in the lives of their patients and patient families.
Nurses may be nominated by patients, families and colleagues, and they are chosen by a committee of nurses at Mercy Hospital Washington to receive The DAISY Award.
Awards are given throughout the year at presentations given in front of the nurse’s colleagues, physicians, patients and visitors.
Each honoree will receive a certificate commending her or him for being an “Extraordinary Nurse.” The certificate reads: “In deep appreciation of all you do, who you are, and the incredibly meaningful difference you make in the lives of so many people.”
“Mercy Hospital Washington is proud to partner with the DAISY Foundation,” said Bethany Westlake, chief nursing officer, Mercy Hospital Washington. “The DAISY Foundation allows us an avenue to show our co-workers how their everyday work makes an extraordinary impact on the lives of our patients and on the health of our community.”
