KemperSports has selected Andy Crowe to serve as the general manager for The Country Club of St. Albans in St. Albans.
In this role, Crowe will be responsible for overseeing golf course operations and managing guest experiences at the club, as well as operations at the Inn at St. Albans.
“We are excited to welcome Andy back to the KemperSports family and The Country Club of St. Albans,” said Morgan Gonzales, regional operations executive, KemperSports. “Andy is a veteran general manager who knows the St. Louis private club market well. He will be a great asset to his new membership and board of directors.”
Crowe, who has more than 25 years of industry experience, has held several general manger positions throughout his career, including Feather Sound Country Club and Amelia Island Golf Club in Florida, The Club at Fairvue Plantation in Tennessee (with KemperSports), West Lake Golf Club in Georgia, and Forest Hills Country Club and Lake Forest Country Club in Missouri.
He is a certified club manager (CCM) and a PGA Class A professional.
Northbrook, Ill.-based KemperSports builds, owns, leases and manages golf courses, resorts, athletic clubs and lodging venues across the U.S. and Caribbean.