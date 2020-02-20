Despite an overall decrease in total permits issued in 2019, new construction valuation for Franklin County is estimated at $64,564,364.
According to the year-end report compiled by Franklin County Building Department office manager Susan Scott, a total of 817 permits were issued in 2019.
That number is down by 76 from the 893 permits issued in 2018.
There were 938 permit applications in 2019 and 999 applications were made in 2017.
Electrical
The Franklin County Building Department issued 252 electrical permits in 2019, which was an increased of nearly 50 over 2018.
The sharp increase is attributed to solar installations, which are projected to be the same or increase for 2020 based on the inquiries from solar companies regarding the permit process.
Single Family
Although permits issued for single-family dwellings dropped for 2019 with 157 issued, the building department reports 962 new homes have been built in Franklin County in the past five years.
In 2018, the total single-family dwelling permits totaled 178; 2017 was 195; 2016 was 176; 2015,134; and 122 in 2014.
Manufactured homes dramatically decreased in 2019 with just 17 permits issued as compared to 51 permits in 2018. In 2017, 24 permits were issued for the placement of manufactured homes.
Values
The total construction valuation for single-family dwellings in 2019 came to $43,078,298, which was a small increase over 2018, when the total construction valuation was $43,261,374.
There were 60 homes constructed that valued at $300,000 or more. This is 16 more than 2018’s total of 44 homes valued at or above the $300,000 mark.
The three highest valued homes constructed in 2019 were $936,000, $800,000 and one valued at $700,000.
Two homes were valued in the $600,000 range and two others were valued in the half million dollar range.
In 2019, there were fewer homes valued at $100,000 or below than the previous year. Four homes were valued in this category as compared to eight homes in 2018.
Average square footage in 2019 came to 1,928 and the average construction cost for a single-family dwelling was $274,384.
Commercial
There were 47 commercial project building permits issued in 2019 with a total value of $7,539,000.
This was a sharp decrease from 2018’s total of 73 permits issued for a total valuation of $13,075,500. Total valuation for 2017 was $4,570,500.
In 2017, there was a total of 44 commercial building permits issued. In 2016, 42 permits were issued.
The category of public works and utilities contained the most permits, totaling 17 with acombined valuation of $1,333,000.
Additions/Storage
Residential additions and/or modification permits totaled 105 last year. The total in 2018 was 108 and 109 in 2017.
Construction valuation came to $6,512,626. Valuation in 2018 was $7,033,673 and in 2017, it was $5,698,500.
A total of 96 residential storage building permits were issued as compared to 110 in 2018. In 2017, a total of 105 permits were issued.
There were 81 building permits issued for detached structures and storage buildings in 2016.
The 2019 total valuation for this category came to $3,076,900.
Garages/Carports
There were 57 permits issued for garages and carport in 2019, up only two from 55 in 2018.
In 2017, 48 permits issued and 49 were issued in 2016.
Construction valuation for 2019 in this category was $2,520,940.