The Franklin County Board of Zoning Adjustment (BOZA) overturned a conditional use permit (CUP) for a rock quarry in New Haven.
Barrett Inc., owned by James Barrett, received approval the Franklin County Planning and Zoning Commission for the CUP last December. Tuesday night the decision was reversed.
Area residents who live in the vicinity of the proposed rock quarry opposed the decision. A group formally appealed the decision.
On Tuesday night, BOZA met to hear the appeal. About 40 people gathered in the Franklin County Government Center for the hearing.
Appointed BOZA officials voted unanimously to overturn the CUP approval, expressing concern for public safety and the condition of the roads around the proposed site.
The quarry was estimated to produce between 30,000 and 40,000 tons of rock annually, which equals about 2,000 truck loads. Concerned about the width of the road, as well as its durability to handle the amount of traffic it would endure, BOZA officials voted against it.
When reached by The Missourian, Barrett declined to comment on the board’s decision.
Background
When the CUP was approved last December the vote was 8-2, with P&Z Commissioners Dan Haire and Mike Klenke voting against it.
Approval of the CUP was contingent on specific conditions being met. If Barrett Inc. met those conditions it could then operate at 5325 Hoeman Road, which would be the third quarry the company operates in Franklin County.
The conditions stipulated that buildings, current or new, in connection with the CUP must be approved by the Franklin County Building Department, and new or existing entrances to the lot must be examined by the Franklin County Highway Department.
The permitted hours of operation for the quarry were 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, and Saturdays from 8 a.m. to noon.
The applicant was required to have all the documents, permits and certificates needed by the county and state.
Additional conditions stated that no construction equipment, debris or trash can be outside. The applicant also was expected to dedicate 10 feet of right of way along Hoeman Road.
The CUP was not nontransferable, and a safety barrier was required at the top of the quarry cliff.
The parcel is less than 300 acres, but the quarry was going to be approximately 45 acres. The area surrounding the proposed site is undeveloped with a few low-density residential properties.
The proposed site had access to Hoeman Road.
The applicant, James Barrett, was not the owner of the property, but the county had received a letter from the property owner that allowed Barrett Materials to apply for the permit.