Country Manor Decorating has expanded and relocated to a new building at 3001 Recreation Drive off Highway 100 East in Washington.
The business has been serving the Washington community since 1986 and offers flooring, window treatments and interior design, according to its owner Steve Schlitt.
Schlitt and his wife Amanda purchased the company in 2015.
“It was a dream of mine to own my own retail business,” Steve Schlitt said. “When I had the opportunity to purchase the business it seemed like a good fit.”
While the business itself was a good fit, the location on West 12th Street was not. The Schlitts said the smaller building size inhibited their service to customers.
“We couldn’t serve our customers the way they deserved to be served,” Amanda Schlitt said.
The parking lot also was small, said Steve Schlitt, but the biggest disadvantage was that the building was not handicapped accessible.
“Because it was an older building it was not handicapped accessible and we want to be able to take care of all our customers,” he said. “Now we are able to do that.”
The couple had been planning to relocate and expand for two years when they found the perfect spot and hit the ground running.
“As soon as we found the property and purchased it, we broke ground and began building,” Amanda Schlitt said.
“Our previous building was 3,300 square feet, and the new building has 11,500 square feet,” she noted.
Steve Schlitt explained that the larger building has allowed the company to have more displays for customers to view and have them spaced out.
Now that many mandates related to COVID-19 have been lifted and Country Manor Decorating is fully moved in, it is ready to help serve customers, he said.
“Customers can now walk in and don’t need an appointment,” he said.
Country Manor Decorating is open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
For more information, visit countrymanordecorating.com.