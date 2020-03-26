Purcell Tire and Service Centers broke ground in February for its new facility at 1451 Huxel Drive in Washington.
Now that the construction has begun, it is expected the building will be completed by the end of the year.
Purcell has worked with Washington Engineering and Architecture to develop a design that will fit the needs of the store.
The new facility will provide service for passenger cars and light duty trucks, along with a truck bay to service large trucks and service equipment.
The facility will be equipped with the latest state-of-the-art equipment and provide precision alignments for all vehicles. It will also include a free quick check scan of passenger vehicles that will identify issues, including engine diagnostics, tire pressure, tread depth, and alignment in a three minute analysis.
Purcell officials said they want to provide the highest standard of quality and service the community has come to expect.
Purcell Tire was founded in Washington in 1935 by Robert M. Purcell. He named his location Purcell-Ellis.
In 1964, Robert invited his son and daughter-in-law, Bob and Juanita Purcell, to join him in business. Bob and Juanita moved to De Soto and assumed management of the recently acquired Finnical Tire store and retread plant in De Soto.
Since then, the company has grown to nearly 70 service locations with Bob and Juanita still leading the team.
The new facility in Washington will be special to Purcell because it is where Purcell began.
“We want to pay homage to our heritage, but also provide a modern, updated facility to better serve our customers,” said Greta Hochstatter, property administrator of Purcell. “The new facility will do just that.”
With the new location directly on Highway 100, customer access will be much improved over its current location at Fifth and Elm streets.
Purcell officials said they look forward to serving each customer, now and in the future.