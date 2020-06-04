Laura Conley of Washington has been appointed to the Disability Resource Connection-Franklin County SB40 Resource Board, according to Kimberlyn MacDonald, executive director.
She was commissioned April 21 and her appointment begins July 1.
This a volunteer-based position appointed by the Franklin County Commission.
The board serves as a governing body to oversee money generated through county tax dollars, ensure adherence to established policies, serve as advocates for individuals with developmental disabilities and the programs that provide services in Franklin County.
Conley said she appreciates the opportunity to serve and support people with developmental disabilities.