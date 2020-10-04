The message from Washington’s Community and Economic Development office is clear — Washington has been growing.
Whether welcoming new industries, businesses or homes, the city has grown both in land size and in population since the 2008 recession.
“At one point during the recession, we finished the year with only 12 homes built in the city. Last year, we had over 100 residential units built,” said Sal Maniaci, the city’s community and economic development director, who noted that the 2019 feat marked the first time the city had seen triple-digit housing growth since 2006.
Since 2016, Washington has seen a number of large-scale and small-scale residential housing projects be completed. These projects, when coupled with three projects expected to begin construction in 2021, are expected to increase the city’s population by more than 1,600 people.
This new outlook is a stark contrast to 2015 when city leaders worried that the city’s population had plateaued, especially among people in their 20s and 30s.
Maniaci added cities that surround Washington, such as Union and New Haven, saw an increase in the children younger than 10 age demographic category that same year.
“In Washington’s mid-decade (2015) census analysis we grew in every population age category except for ages from 0 to 9,” Maniaci said. “This tells us we do not have young families coming to Washington.”
Per the U.S. Census Bureau report in 2019, the population estimate for Washington is 14,081, with persons under 5 years old making up 6 percent of the population; persons under 18 years old making up 22.3 percent; and persons 65 years and older making 18.9 percent of Washington’s population.
“I don’t want people to think we had stagnant population growth, because we were growing. We were just growing very slowly,” Maniaci said. “That data showed that nearly every other city around us was growing, including in the younger age brackets. Washington was growing but not in that demographic, which became a concern for us.”
Those concerns sparked discussions about whether Washington was becoming an aging community and trying to identify ways for the city to attract and retain young families and young professionals. Those discussions led to some policy changes, including amending the city’s policies on property lot size requirements and updating city ordinances for property development.
“These changes have had a positive impact on the city’s growth, and it is exciting to see that,” Maniaci said.
Since 2016, the city has annexed five properties, which have led to residential housing growth.
The largest of the projects, Kampschroeder Farm, which could have more than 300 residential units, is still in development and has yet to be presented to the city’s planning and zoning commission.
If approved, 450 people could live in the Kampschroeder Farm housing development. The development, which is being proposed by Kurt Unnerstall, would be built west of Casey’s Gas Station on High Street.
Construction is continuing on 100 West Apartments, located south of Highway 100 and west of Bluff Road, which, when completed, will consist of 116 units. This property is being developed by Ed Schmelz, with ELS Properties, and includes one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Another proposed development is East Fifth Street Apartments, 2550 E. Fifth St. Developers for the project are Steven Kuenzel Jr. and Jeb Maciejewski, with MK Holdings LLC.
Other housing developments under construction or nearing completion and their occupancy include: Malvern Hill, 60 single-family homes, 156 people; The Overlook at Weber Farms, 82 single-family homes, 213 people; and Stonecrest Connection, 51 single-family homes, 132 people.
An additional housing project also slated to begin construction in 2021 or 2022 is Locust Valley, 801 Locust St, which will house 70 people and is being developed by McBride & Son Homes.
Work also continues on the former International Shoe Factory, where Schmelz hopes to build 84 multifamily units near the city’s downtown area.
Increasing the number of people living in and around downtown Washington is a good thing for business owners, according to Jennifer Giesike, president and CEO of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce, and Downtown Washington Inc. Executive Director Tyler King.
“Bringing more people to live in Washington is positive for the businesses in Washington and will help keep Washington’s economic vitality strong,” Giesike said. Maniaci agreed, adding that the apartment-style and downtown living quarters are especially popular among those in their 20s and 30s. Many college graduates could find jobs in Washington, Maniaci said, but could not find suitable housing.
“That is definitely a demographic that we have been honing in on. We know we have a beautiful, viable and walkable downtown area, so we wanted to focus on increasing the number of residents that live in that area,” Maniaci said.
“How many of us know someone who has graduated from college and can buy a home right away? None of us. Recent college graduates, young professionals need something that they can rent, call home while they begin their career and then be ready to buy their first home.”