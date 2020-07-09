The redeveloping of a former trailer court on Locust Street between 8th and 10th streets took another step forward Monday.
All seven members of the city council present elected to approve the rezoning of the area to accommodate the building of 27 single family homes and to approve the final development plan submitted by McBride Washington, LLC.
Councilwoman Gretchen Pettet was the lone absence.
The properties, located at 800 and 902 Locust Street, are now rezoned as PD-R Planned Residential. The lots are currently all owned by the city.
McBride Homes has titled the proposed new subdivision Locust Valley.
The rezoning was previously approved unanimously by the Planning and Zoning Commission in a June 8 meeting.
A total of 12 of the lots in the new subdivision will have driveways that access Locust Street directly. The rest will be accessible through a new street, to be called Maple Valley Court, which will attach to the eastern side of Locust.
City of Washington Community & Economic Development Director Sal Maniaci said the project would fulfill multiple of the city’s goals for the area such as lifecycle and workforce housing and creating opportunities for renters to become home buyers.
“We have a goal in our comprehensive plan to provide alternatives for entry-level housing,” Maniaci said. “I think the price point that we have on this and the type of style really does meet that entry level, what would seem like a first-time home buyer. We’ve been very fortunate to see a lot of residential growth recently, but I’m not sure the price level that we’re seeing is really first-time home buyer.”
The proposed new homes would be priced at around $180,000-$190,000.
Maniaci added the project would put the property back on the tax rolls and complete the clean up of that area.
“This will be our first project in the city,” McBride Homes representative Jeannie Aumiller said. “We’ve been anxious to enter this city for quite some time. We’re excited about this city for a lot of reasons, first and foremost you have a long history of generational business in your city. We’re going into our 76th year, so we’re a generational business too. We like that connection.”
McBride will provide multiple options for buyers to customize the new homes. Aumiller said no two neighboring homes will have both the same siding and elevation.
In a public hearing on the rezoning, some of the new subdivision’s potential new neighbors raised concerns with the proposal.
They sited existing issues with multiple school buses going through the area and potential safety issues stemming from that due to the width of the street.
“There’s 8-10 buses that daily go back and forth 2-3 times and its just not safe for the kids to be out close to the street when that happens,” Gary Sullentrup said. “I watch them get picked up every day and twice I’ve seen two kids almost get run over by the bus.”
The city will retain two acres from the lots for the Busch Creek Greenway, which Maniaci said will help to make the bussing situation safer for the area.
The city has not conducted a traffic study on the area of the proposed subdivision at this time.
Neighbors also worried the increased residency would create parking issues on the street.
“This is better than three apartment buildings down there with the same amount of people and less space,” Councilman Jeff Patke said. “I thought this was the best case scenario. Some of the neighbors may not agree, but maybe we can address some of those issues and make it accommodating.”