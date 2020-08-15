As theaters in the St. Louis area plan to reopen after months of closure due to COVID-19, a local cinema recently reopened after closing for another reason.
Cinema One Plus in Washington did not experience much downtime, closing temporarily after a vehicle struck the entrance to the lobby of the building Monday, July 13.
The theater reopened just 11 days later, Friday, July 24.
Despite new releases being delayed, the theater has remained open most of summer, opting to show a range of older films.
The cinema additionally offers a weekly drive-in movie each Friday.
Great 8 Cinema in Union has announced plans to fully reopen Friday, Aug. 21.
Great 8 had been open only on weekends part of the summer.