The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will continue its Education Series with a workshop of the Ultimate Marketing Plan.
This is the second event in the newly launched Education Series.
This session will be held Tuesday, Feb. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the lower level of the Chamber.
It will be presented in partnership with SCORE, the largest nonprofit national business organization in the country offering free counseling/mentoring to small businesses and startups.
The cost is $20 per person, which includes lunch.
To register, call Cheryl Quennoz at 636-239-2715, extension 102, or washmochamber.org.
Future events will include:
Motivating Employees, March 31;
Networking Skills, April 28;
The Importance of Writing a Business Plan . . . and How to Do It, May 19; and
Hiring and Retaining Quality Employees, Sept. 29.
Dates for future sessions will be announced in the coming weeks.
There are 10,000 SCORE volunteers of retired businessmen and -women who bring experience and knowledge to help business owners and startups be successful.
For more information about SCORE, visit www.stlouis.score.org.