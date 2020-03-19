The Washington Area Chamber of Commerce will postpone its annual banquet that was scheduled for Saturday, March 21.
“We are monitoring the situation closely and are working with the KC Hall to reschedule at a later date,” Chamber officials said. “Further details will be shared with members and local media as they are available.”
In addition to the banquet, other Chamber events also are being postponed or canceled. These include:
Education Series, March 31 — Postponed.
Washington Farmers’ Market Opening April 4 — Tentatively rescheduled for May 2.
Job Fair (with city of Washington) April 22 — Canceled.
Education Series April 28 — Postponed.
Chamber Golf Tournament May 8 — Will continue as scheduled for now.
Music at the Market May 14 — Will continue as scheduled for now.
Education Series May 19 — Will continue as scheduled.
Chamber officials said they thank the community for its understanding as all businesses and the community continue to work through these challenges.
“We know our business community is facing difficult times right now,” officials said. “If there is anything we can do for you, please let us know. From our board and staff, we hope you stay safe and healthy.”