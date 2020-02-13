The keynote speaker for the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Banquet will be Devin Henderson, author, motivational speaker and seasoned performer, having logged thousands of performances as an award-winning comedian and magician.
The annual banquet will be held Saturday, March 21, at the Washington KC Hall, upper level.
Chamber President Jennifer Giesike said Henderson’s unique combination of skills and storytelling and his engaging interaction are what make him an audience favorite. His keynote speaking clients have included Pepsi, Sprint, Cerner and hundreds more.
Henderson will speak about how something greater is always possible. He will offer entertaining, funny and inspiring experiences to help people break free of their perceived limits.
Giesike said this is third year the banquet will feature a motivational speaker/comedian in place of a band.
“We were really pleased with the change,” she said. “It was great to see people sticking around longer and enjoying each other’s company. In the past, we would see attendees leave shortly after the band started because it was too loud for a conversation, and if people didn’t want to dance, they would leave.”
Giesike said the banquet puts the spotlight on volunteerism in Washington.
The business program will include an update from Chamber Board Chairman Dan Cassette, followed by the premiere of the Fair promotional video and an update from Washington Town & Country Fair Chairman Jon Ballmann.
The Missourian also will present its Washingtonian Award, given to a person or organization for longtime community service.
New this year, the Chamber will recognize members who are celebrating 25-, 30- and 40-year membership anniversaries.
Giesike said a new recognition — the Chairman’s Circle — will be presented to businesses/organizations that have celebrated 50 years of membership in the Chamber.
The evening will begin with cocktails at 6 p.m. followed by dinner at 7 p.m. and then the program.
Tickets are $50 per person. To register, call Cheryl at the Chamber office, 636-239-271, extension 102.