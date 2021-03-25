East Central College has hired DeAnna Cassat, a Washington native and former employee of the college, as its new CFO.
Cassat, 32, also will serve as the college’s vice president of finance and administration. She starts her new post May 3, following a five-year career as accounting and business instructor on the Union campus until 2018.
Cassat said she can apply what she learned as a former instructor to her new position, particularly when it comes to explaining complicated financial matters to employees and other parties.
“My hope is to increase transparency,” she said. “When anything has to do with finance, especially in the public sector, it’s important that you can have transparency, and if anything, over-communication.”
Her goals are threefold, she said. First, she wants to learn and become part of the team; second, to find other funding sources beyond tuition and fees; and third, to align actions with the strategic plan in place.
Cassat said she is excited to return to ECC to be a part of the work it does for the community and because of the people. “In my five years here, I made a lot of good friends, and that makes or breaks a workplace,” she said.
She left her former ECC post three years ago to work at NOA Medical Industries Inc. in Washington, where she is currently director of accounting.
Cassat is a graduate of the University of Missouri, where she received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in accounting.
She is married to another Washington native, Ben, and together they have three children: Mary Rose, 7; Justin, 6; and David, 1.
Outside of work, she is the Franklin County Area United Way’s Ambassadors Committee president and is on the organization’s allocations committee.