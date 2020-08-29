The separation of Canam Steel Corp. (CSC) in the U.S. from the Canada-based Canam Group is expected to create 50 to 60 new jobs for the company, including 20 locally.
CSC has a production facility in Washington as well as five other plants in the U.S., located in Buckeye, Ariz.; Jacksonville, Fla.; Peru, Ill.; Point of Rocks, Md.; and South Plainfield, N.J.
A CSC representative estimated 20 new jobs would be created at the Washington facility as the plant is expanding a third shift to increase production numbers. CSC employs 180 office and production workers here currently.
A job posting on the company’s website lists starting pay at $18.50 an hour for a production worker, which includes tack welders, production welders and those preparing raw material for assembly.
Working on the third shift, the night shift, would come with a 55-cent higher pay rate, according to the website.
A press release from CSC states the Canada-based Canam Group became a private corporation in 2017 and that portion of the business was sold to Canam’s founding family, a deal which was finalized March 1, 2020.
“The separation will allow CSC to be more responsive, better adapting to the U.S. market as it shifts during this tumultuous time,” the release said.
CSC is a steel product manufacturer with approximately 800 U.S. employees currently. Among its specialties, CSC produces web steel joists and steel deck products.
Additional hiring is expected at all six CSC facilities in the U.S. in order to meet higher demand for the warehousing and distribution center construction industry.
“The market will need millions of square feet of this type of structure, which is our ‘bread and butter’ type work,” CSC Vice President of Sales Michael Martignetti is quoted in the press release. “Although the economy is seeing a recession, we are seeing a lot of growth.”
The global metal fabrication market was valued at more than $16 billion in 2015. It is expected to grow at a rate of 3 percent annually, reaching more than $21 billion by 2024. Steel fabrication is a segment of the overall metal fabrication industry.
CSC said separating from the Canadian economy will allow the company to prioritize the U.S. market and better serve U.S. customers.
“We’re an independent company helping drive the U.S. economy, keeping U.S. dollars here in the states,” Martignetti said. “We employ people all across the country and the majority of our steel mill partners produce steel right here in the country.”
CSC was founded in 1986. The Canam Group has been in business since 1961.