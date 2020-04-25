As of midnight April 24, Franklin County lifted restrictions on half a dozen business types, but they must still follow social distancing and limited gathering guidelines set forth by Gov. Mike Parson.
In a video message this week, Presiding Commissioner Tim Brinker announced golf course clubhouses, movie theaters, concert halls, gymnasiums, exercise/fitness studios, bowling alleys and skating rinks are no longer suspended.
In some cases the lifting of restrictions may be good for businesses struggling to stay afloat, but for others the state mandated restrictions are still too tight to make reopening prudent.
Gov. Parson has announced a full reopening of businesses across the state will take place May 4.
Brinker stressed those businesses which choose to reopen Saturday, must still follow the state mandates and all businesses in the city of Washington must follow that municipality’s guidelines as well.
The Missourian spoke with three fitness centers and a bowling alley which qualify to reopen this weekend and the general consensus was to wait until the full restrictions are lifted May 4.
• Oasis Lanes in Union is currently following the course to reopen May 4, in line with the state’s recommendation.
• Steve Landing, owner of Tri-Fitness in Washington, is not opening yet.
“All it’s going to do is take it back to how it was before we had to close. With nine persons plus one employee, it doesn’t really make it feasible, and scheduling times to come in and out and stuff like that,” Landing said. “We’re just going to hold off because I think it’s just going to be a lot more frustration for everybody — when can I get in, when can I get out, how long can I stay and those sorts of things.
“They’re shooting pretty hard for that May 4-5 thing, is what Mr. Brinker had told me. I think we are just going to hold tight instead of causing a whole lot of confusion with our members.”
• Brady Schwartz, owner of CrossFit Washington, along with wife Dana is waiting until May 4 to reopen.
They explained their decision to wait is out of precaution due to what the state is saying and the fact that they’re planning to open a new business next week (Washington Wellness and Nutrition) and have loaned all their equipment out to members.
“We’ve got a gym with no equipment in it at the moment,” Schwartz said. “We have been interacting with members via classes on Zoom.”
• Rachal Leslie, co-owner of Anytime Fitness in Washington, said the gym will reopen Saturday at 7 a.m.
Staff will be enforcing the 10-person limit, establishing a one-hour time limit per person when at capacity. Everyone will still remain 6 feet apart and everything will need to be wiped down between uses.
“All of the rules that are in place right now, we will be observing,” Leslie said. “Our crew has already been doing a great job of keeping everything wiped down and sanitized. We’re just happy to open back up and help our members get back on their routine.”