The Washington Burger King filled with a light haze of smoke Sunday, but it wasn’t from the broilers.
Fire Chief Tim Frankenberg said a small fire in the wall of the restaurant was the culprit, but the cause has him stumped.
“It was a bizarre fire,” Frankenberg said. “Staff called and said they could smell wires burning.”
When firefighters arrived, they opened a large section of wall in the restaurant and found charring, but the electrical system was not the source.
“I’m hesitant to say this, but it might be spontaneous combustion,” Frankenberg said. “This is one that really makes you scratch your head. Right now, we are labeling it as undetermined.”
The fire department was dispatched at 11:38 a.m. Sunday while three staff members and only a few customers were in the restaurant.
“It had been smoldering inside the wall for a while so it’s a good thing it happened and they called when they did,” Frankenberg said. “If this same thing would have happened overnight when they were closed, we would have arrived to flames through the roof.”
Frankenberg said because of past situations at fast-food restaurants, his crews set up aggressively Sunday.
A staff member told The Missourian the restaurant was set to reopen at 3 p.m. Tuesday, following an inspection by the Franklin County Health Department