By Kristen Dragotto
Missourian Staff Writer
Brad Bruns of Washington recently was hired by Legacy Embroidery and Screen Printing and MVP Apparel to help grow its social media activity and internet marketing.
Bruns joined the Washington company the first week of November. He had previously worked for Legacy.
Owner Dave Kell said the timing was right for this type of a position with the company’s continued growth.
“It was perfect timing that he (Bruns) wanted to do this and we were ready for it,” Kell said.
Bruns’ position focuses on the digital and social media marketing, which is something the company has only “dabbled” in, said Kell.
“This role is becoming increasingly more important to business,” he said. “We now have the opportunity to reach a larger group of people with the click of a button.”
Kell noted that since Bruns was brought on, the company has seen a “night and day” difference in its social media presence.
“We now have posts that are interactive with our followers rather than just pushing marketing ads,” he said.
Bruns also is focused on creating marketing calendars, email blasts and making the company’s website eCommerece-friendly, which will allow patrons to purchase and design items personally through the website.
According to Bruns, Legacy is still in the process of making changes to the website, but he hopes the project will be completed soon.
Kell and Bruns also said the company plans on selling “local-flavor” items on the website, where regional apparel can be purchased.
Background
Bruns attended Columbia College, Columbia, where he received a bachelor’s degree in independent studies with a minor in history.
After college, he worked in different professional avenues, including education, sales, marketing and graphic design.
Prior to his current position, Bruns worked at East Central College and St. Francis Borgia Regional High School as an administrator and activities director. He also held a sales and marketing position with Johnny Mac’s in St. Louis until it closed and then worked for a printing company located in Rolla.
Bruns is currently pursing a digital and social media certificate from the University of Missouri-St. Louis.