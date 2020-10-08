Doug Brune, of New Haven, is a new member of the American Angus Association, the largest beef breed association in the world.
Based in St. Joseph, Mo., and headed by CEO Mark McCully, the association has more than 25,000 active adult and junior members.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
The association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.