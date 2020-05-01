The Washington School Board last week approved a proposal from the Bank of Washington for bank depository services beginning July 1.
The agreement calls for an initial three-year contract with the potential annual renewal for two additional successive years.
Two other banks submitted proposals — US Bank and First State Community Bank, which currently serves as the district’s bank depository.
The board’s finance committee, which includes Susan Thatcher, Bob Oreskovic and Jason Oesterly, met via Zoom April 16 to review the proposals, along with Robin Kluesner, accounting director, and Superintendent Dr. Lori VanLeer.
The top two proposals, from the Bank of Washington and First State Community, were reviewed and evaluated.
Kluesner said the Bank of Washington’s proposal guaranteed that the district interest rate would not go below .95 percent. First State Community Bank’s proposal guaranteed that the rate would not go below .35 percent.
“Since we are in an economic situation where the published rates they are basing our interest rate on are very low, the interest will probably be paid at this floor for a while until interest rates start going back up,” she said. “So they both offered a minimum rate, but the Bank of Washington’s minimum was .6 percent higher than First State Community Bank.”
The difference when looking at the rate comparison could result in additional earnings to the district of approximately $149,000 per year over three years, Kluesner said.
Both Kluenser and VanLeer said First State Community Bank has provided “stellar service” for the past 10 years.