Starting Monday, Nov. 16, the former Sumner Eye Care in Washington will be home to a new practice. Optometrist Dr. Kevin Biermann sold his Warrenton location and purchased Sumner Eye Care, located at 320 Washington Avenue, Nov. 9. The practice will be rebranded and reopened as Biermann Eye Health Monday, Nov. 16.
Biermann, a Washington native, called purchasing Sumner a “full-circle moment,” as Dr. Brian Sumner played a huge role in Biermann’s life and career path.
“Growing up I needed to wear glasses and contacts, and he was my eye doctor,” Biermann said, adding when he got older Sumner helped guide him to the field of optometry. “He helped me put two things together, my love of science and helping others. ... I knew growing up I wanted to help others and serve the community. I also wanted a family life, and eye care seemed like the perfect path to do both.”
Biermann, who graduated with honors from the University of Missouri-St. Louis’ School of Optometry in 2009, is looking forward to meeting new patients and “continuing the good care Dr. Sumner has provided to them.”
One local vote of confidence Dr. Biermann has already earned is Dr. Sumner’s.
“I feel comfortable handing this off to him,” Sumner said.
Sumner hopes to retire eventually, but in the meantime he plans to still see patients at the office. He said finding the right person to fill his shoes took a long time.
“I have all the confidence in the world that Kevin will do a good job,” he said.
Biermann said it will take a few weeks before the practice is fully rebranded under its new name, but its website, biermanneye.com, should be up and running soon. The number for the practice, 636-239-2179, will remain the same.