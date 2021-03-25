Barkatopia, a business which opened last year in Washington, is designed to help man’s best friend adjust to life during and after a pandemic.
Owner Dee Krimmel, a Washington native and dog lover, launched the free-roam dog daycare and training facility at 1752 E. Fifth St. in the final few months of 2020 to focus on training and socializing dogs. She said just like their human owners, dogs have been affected by pandemic restrictions and aren’t learning how to interact with other animals as much as they did before.
“We don’t speak dog; they don’t speak human,” she said. “We can’t teach them things like when barking at each other what a bark means, or puppies mouthing and teething, they need to do that with another dog so they understand the pressure of bites.”
According to statistics from Krimmel and Franklin County Humane Society Shelter Manager Allison Mitchell, there are plenty of dogs that are likely in need of Barkatopia’s services. Consider that for every household within Washington, there are an estimated 1.5 dogs, they said.
Nationally, the pet industry was valued at $99 billion in 2020, according to Compare Camp, up from $96 billion in 2019, the increase driven in part by the surge in pet adoptions due to people staying at home in the pandemic, according to reports by the Associated Press, the Washington Post and CNBC.
Krimmel, 53, spent about $70,000 to open Barkatopia at the Fifth Street location, which formerly housed The Top Hat Bar and Spit Ball Charlie’s Billiard and Game Store, and more recently, a child care center. She said her business venture was self-funded.
Krimmel said she sees about 60 customers per week, 20 to 30 of whom are regulars at the 4,000-square-foot storefront. The space, which includes multiple indoor spaces and a backyard, can hold 50 dogs at a time, which all play off-leash and are never crated.
The dogs are temperament tested before being invited into the facility, head handler Cade Hahne said, to keep them safe in this environment.
Krimmel said her next move is to expand into home-care work, where one of her handful of employees can go to customers’ houses and care for their pets there.