In recent weeks, First State Community Bank (FSCB) in Washington and Pacific donated $3,500 to local charities as part of its 2020 Impact Initiative Project.
Organizations receiving donations include the Washington School District, Washington Senior Center, Loving Hearts, Meramec Valley R-III School District, Pacific Senior Center, Agape House, East Central College Food Pantry and Grace’s Place.
The funds gifted to these organizations will be used primarily to support meal programs in their respective community.
“We all live here and most of us grew up in these great communities,” said Scott Breckenkamp, president of FSCB in Washington and Pacific.
“Our team is very proud to be active and involved in the communities we serve, especially now more than ever,” he said. “Each branch makes donations to local agencies and organizations to support area needs.”
The FSCB Impact Initiative gives employees an opportunity to live out the company’s mission of helping make local communities better places to live and work. The initiative accomplishes this by partnering with local nonprofit organizations to determine the best ways to assist the community.
Along with donations, FSCB is supporting local restaurants through the purchase of over $3,000 in gift cards. Buying gift cards gives a small business an increase in cash flow now to make it through hard times.
These purchases will support restaurants in managing their business and keeping their staff and customers safe through the health crisis.
“It feels good to support local businesses, and we are glad to be able to do it,” Breckenkamp said. “We plan to continue the program, so if we haven’t gotten to your restaurant yet hopefully we will soon.”
Loan Applications
In addition, over recent weeks the FSCB teams in Washington and Pacific processed 65 loan applications submitted by business customers for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), resulting in over $9.2 million that will fund local businesses and economies.
To date, Washington and Pacific’s efforts contributed to FSCB’s total of 1,400 loan applications submitted by business customers across the state.
The total number of loans processed will result in $124 million flowing back into local economies across Missouri.
“All banks and especially First State Community Bank worked long hours, navigating rules that had just been released and SBA systems that kept crashing because it was what was needed to support our communities,” said Breckenkamp. “We are so proud of our team’s hard work and happy with the number of business customers we’ve been able to help thanks to this initiative.
“In the end these loans don’t just help the businesses, they support all the employees that count on that paycheck to take care of their families and that is what is really important,” he added.
FSCB is owned and operated by First State Bancshares, Inc., a financial services holding company based in Farmington.
FSCB is a full-service financial institution, with a variety of loan and deposit products and services. The bank also owns First State Insurance Agency (FSIA), a full-service independent insurance agency. Investment and brokerage services are available through First State Financial Management, Inc. (FSFM), a wholly owned subsidiary of First State Bancshares, Inc.