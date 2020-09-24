Jess Bowen has been promoted to assistant vice president of retail banking at Bank of Washington, according to an announcement from L. B. Eckelkamp Jr., the bank’s chairman and CEO.
“Jess demonstrates consistent leadership in our retail banking space, encouraging employees to meet and exceed goals while ensuring they have the training they need to succeed,” said President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III. “Jess continues to remain focused on providing our customers with a positive experience and ensuring our commitment to continue to fully serve our customers is achieved.”
Bowen joined the bank in 2006 and has experience throughout many departments inside the bank, including new accounts, bookkeeping, electronic banking and branch management.
“I have worked in banking retail for the majority of my career, starting as a new account representative, and have held positions that include both retail and deposit operation,” Bowen said. “This experience has allowed me to gain an in-depth understanding of not only products and services that help meet the goals of our customers’ financial needs, but also a high level of understanding of our operations in order to create effective practices and policies to further enhance the customer experience.”
Bowen also supports several local organizations through event fundraising efforts and has been involved with Relay For Life in Franklin County for eight years, where she has served as team captain and helped the bank earn Relay For Life Top Corporate Team. Additionally, she regularly volunteers for Meals on Wheels.
She is a Union High School alumna, has a degree in business management and has completed the Missouri School of Bank Management. In 2020, she was the recipient of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Professionals Award. She is also a member of the Missouri Young Bankers Association.
Bowen resides in Washington with her husband, Jason, and her daughter, Olivia.