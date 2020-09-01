Bank of Washington announced Danielle Unnerstall, director of marketing and public relations officer, has been promoted to director of digital strategy and marketing, a newly created role. Unnerstall has been with the bank since 2011 and in her previous role since 2013.
President Louis “Buzz” Eckelkamp III said that as the emerging digital landscape has continued to disrupt traditional banking, Unnerstall’s new role will involve leveraging data, research and analytics to enhance overall performance, growth, market share and the customer experience.
“Unnerstall’s ability to think strategically with a focus on the future of the banking landscape has helped drive us as an institution to look at the overall customer experience at every interaction point, including technology,” Eckelkamp said.
Unnerstall is a 2014 recipient of the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Professional Award and is currently enrolled in the Missouri Bankers Association Banking Leadership Missouri program. She is also a member of the Missouri Bankers Association FinTech Task Force. She is an alum of St. Francis Borgia Regional High School and Missouri State University.