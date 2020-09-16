Bank of Washington Chairman and CEO L. B. Eckelkamp Jr. has promoted Kent Buhr to assistant vice president of electronic banking at the Bank of Washington.
“I am grateful for the opportunity to build a career with such a great organization. The Bank of Washington’s presence in the community, both professionally and civically, and its commitment to its customers are traits that are unmatched,” Buhr said. “At the Bank of Washington, we are always looking to find new ways of helping our customers, many times by bringing in the latest banking technology.”
Buhr joined the bank in 2014 as an electronic banking associate, and continued to take on more leadership roles throughout the years. His main focuses are leading his team, helping customers feel comfortable and confident in the bank’s digital environment, and assisting business customers in attaining greater efficiencies with the bank’s products.
He is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School alum, graduated from the Bank Operations Institute in Texas, and is currently pursuing a degree in business. Additionally, Buhr is recognized professionally as an expert in ACH payments, rules, risk and compliance by earning his Accredited ACH Professional (AAP) and Accredited Payments Risk Professional (APRP) certificates.
“Kent has exhibited strong leadership skills through his positive approach with our electronic banking products and services,” said Bank of Washington President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III. “He continues to work diligently to improve processes and efficiencies, exemplifies product expertise, encourages his team members to continue to expand their knowledge, and has a strong commitment to compliance. Kent also became the bank’s first certified AAP and one of the first APRPs in the Nation.”
Buhr is a member of the Washington Jaycees and St. Gertrude Parish. He lives in Washington with his wife, Katie, and three children, Ellie, Colby and Tegan.