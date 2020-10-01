Jamie Holtmeier has been promoted to assistant vice president of deposit compliance and BSA officer at the Bank of Washington.
“Jamie plays an important role on our compliance team. Since she started with the Bank of Washington, she immersed herself in everything about banking,” Bank of Washington President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp III said.
Holtmeier joined the bank in 2014 after serving as a compliance officer in the financial securities industry, and was promoted to an officer post within the bank in 2018.
She is a St. Francis Borgia Regional High School alumna, a graduate of Webster University and a graduate of Missouri Bankers Association School of Bank Management.
Holtmeier was recognized in 2018 as a Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Outstanding Young Professional and also received the Young Bankers Leadership Award through the Missouri Bankers Association, where she serves as vice chairman for the Young Bankers Leadership Division. She is a member of the Association of Certified Anti-Money Laundering Specialists and is a designated Certified Regulatory Compliance Manager.
Holtmeier is a member of Washington’s Historic Preservation Commission, Jaycees and St. Francis Borgia Parish, and volunteers with Meals on Wheels and the Franklin County Area United Way. She and her husband, Jeff, reside in Washington with their two daughters, Penny and Violet.