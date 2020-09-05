Angelia Brinley has been promoted to senior vice president of finance and risk management at the Bank of Washington.
Brinley, who joined the bank in 2016, has 25 years of financial experience. A Certified Public Accountant (CPA), she started her career at a CPA firm doing banking audits, moved into the banking industry, and has experience as an internal auditor, credit analyst, controller and CFO, working in both small and midsize community banks.
“Angie has a wealth of knowledge and is an asset to the Bank of Washington,” said Bank of Washington President Louis B. “Buzz” Eckelkamp, III. “She continues to anticipate the needs of this institution and to deliver results that contribute positively to the bank’s overall success. She is incredibly respected, and we can always count on her drive and dedication.”
A graduate of Missouri State University, Brinley is a member of the Missouri Society of Certified Public Accountants and the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants.
She also is a member of the Financial Management Society, the Independent Community Bankers of America, the Missouri Bankers Association, and is on the planning committee for the Missouri Bankers Association Bank Finance & Accounting Conference.
“Throughout my career, I have been exposed to nearly all aspects of banking and have so much respect for community banks. The Bank of Washington truly exemplifies the positive impact a community bank can make in an area,” Brinley said. “The investments, sponsorships and donations that Bank of Washington puts back into the community are remarkable. I’m proud to be a part of such a well-respected institution.”
Led by Chairman and CEO L. B. Eckelkamp, the 140-year-old Bank of Washington is the oldest and largest community bank in Franklin County.