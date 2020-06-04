American Welding Academy (AWA) in Union hosted its first High School Welding Competition May 15-16.
High school seniors from all around the state safely competed for over $315,000 of prizes that ranged from full tuition scholarships, welders, hoods and many other welding-related items.
The event had competitors read blueprints, fit pipe, plate and C-Chanel with instructions on the types of welds for each piece.
The winners were selected by their completion time, quality of welds and their ability to follow blueprint and weld procedures.
Competitors and their families were able to tour the new school, discuss the class options, financial assistance and housing.
“We could not have been happier with the response from the high school students,” said Rob Knoll with AWA. “Several students came from as far away as Illinois, Kansas and Oklahoma. We are just happy that we were able to hold the event and be able to maintain safe distances.
“COVID has changed the way we do things lately and we were able to host the event and allow social distancing, have sanitized surfaces throughout the day and offer food that was served individually,” he added. “Safety was our first concern.”
Adam Holt, director of training, said to see the smiles on the faces of the competitors along with their nerves of being rusty from not welding for a few months was something that I don’t think we will ever see again. This was surely a test of the mind as much as it was of skill.”
Award winners from the Friday competition were Jat Ridenhour, Belle, first place; Coby Rouse, Fredricktown, second; and Jon Davis, Elsberry, third.
Saturday winners were Josh April, Troy, first; Kennon Watts, Troy, second; and Tylen Madian, Elsberry, third.