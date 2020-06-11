Customers across Missouri may soon have greater access to clean, affordable solar energy now that Ameren Missouri has announced the expansion of its popular Community Solar program, which was just approved by the Missouri Public Service Commission (PSC).
Interested customers are encouraged to sign up now to reserve their chance to participate in a second program. The company plans to seek PSC approval in the coming months to build that facility.
“The Community Solar program has clearly resonated with customers who are passionate about supporting and growing clean, renewable energy in Missouri,” said Marty Lyons, chairman and president of Ameren Missouri. “The Community Solar program is just one of the ways we’re bringing more clean energy to our state.”
The program allows residential and small business customers to participate in Missouri-based solar generation without installing or maintaining private solar panels on their properties.
Through the program, customers can sign up to purchase 100 kilowatt-hour blocks of solar energy generated at Ameren Missouri’s Community Solar facilities. No matter when a subscriber joins the program, everyone’s price will be the same.
“Today’s announcement is an evolution of the program, which is expected to help us meet the growing customer appetite for renewable energy,” Lyons said.
In 2019, Ameren Missouri customers quickly took all of the available energy produced at the state’s first Community Solar facility located near St. Louis Lambert International Airport. Based on subscription levels, those customers may be able to increase their commitment to renewable energy.
Current subscribers can check their eligibility by logging into their Ameren Missouri account. Subscribers come from across the state and find value in Ameren Missouri’s universal solar installations.
“Community Solar is just one of the many renewable energy-focused options we’re offering customers,” said Matt Forck, vice president of community, economic development and energy solutions at Ameren Missouri. “From our largest industrial customers and municipalities to small businesses and residential customers, there is an option to join with Ameren Missouri to support renewable energy.”