Mark Noelke and Sunshine Hommes with Altemueller Jewelry store in Washington recently attended the exclusive 2020 Retail Jewelers Organization (RJO) Winter Buying Show in Houston, Texas.
The three-day event, themed Texas Show ‘Em, provided jewelers from around the nation the opportunity to purchase new items at prenegotiated prices, share business ideas, network with peers and check out the latest industry trends.
“The vast selection of jewelry at the show always amazes me. By attending, we are able to learn about upcoming trends and share ideas with others in our industry,” said Noelke.
“While at the RJO show, we buy jewelry at prenegotiated prices, enabling us to pass those savings along to our customers,” he said.
Hundreds of jewelers attended seminars covering a range of topics, including succession planning, effective communication and management skills and how to create captivating displays.
Altemueller Jewelry is located at 2057 Washington Crossing in Washington.
In 1966, RJO was founded by a small group of independent jewelers who joined together to command better vendor prices by buying collectively.
Since that time, RJO has added hundreds of members, essential support programs and marketing services while remaining owned by its jeweler members.