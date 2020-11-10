After opening in mid-September, All For You Hair Salon has found its roots in the Pacific and Catawissa area along Highway NN.
Owner Jennifer Matchell, 30, Robertsville, said a lifelong passion for others led her to hair care.
“I did my grandmother’s hair for years, and I had three little girls who always wanted their hair done,” Matchell said.
At 18, Matchell was working as a certified nursing assistant when she enrolled in Crave Beauty Academy. She has worked in multiple different salons, the last being Head Hunter Hair and Beauty Specialist. She said COVID-19 hit her industry hard, and Head Hunter Hair closed for an extended amount of time at the beginning of the pandemic. It reopened for about a month before closing its doors for good in July.
Matchell used private funding to purchase $1,500 in equipment from Head Hunter before taking a chance and opening All For You in the same building. Matchell offers cuts, colors, perms, styling, keratin treatments and pedicures. For now, Matchell is the only stylist, but she hopes to bring in others.
“I did this for my daughters (Leah, Julia and Kloie),” Matchell said. “I hope whenever something doesn’t go their way they can look back and say, ‘Mom did it,’ and remember what to do.”
The salon offers accommodations for individuals who are handicapped, and it has a children’s corner for kids who tag along.
Ann Bunger, Matchell’s mother, who helps with the business, hopes the salon, which serves Pacific, Robertsville, Catawissa, Cedar Hill, Villa Ridge and Lonedell, will promote growth in the area.
“There is a large demographic area that is untapped,” Bunger said.
The salon is open Monday and Tuesday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Thursday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, by appointment only.
For more information visit its Facebook page, @allforyouhairsalonllc.