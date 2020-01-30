The Franklin County Humane Society (FCHS) suffered a blow to its operations this weekend when a refrigerator used to store vaccines, antibiotics and other medicine broke.
“At some point after we closed the shelter on Saturday and before opening on Sunday our fridge quit working,” said Allison Mitchell, shelter manager. “All medicine stored in the appliance warmed without the refrigeration and had to be destroyed to ensure the safety of the animals in our care.”
A new refrigerator is needed so FCHS can store medicine used to treat homeless pets.
Mitchell estimates the cost of a new appliance at $1,000. An additional $1,346 is needed to replenish funds spent to replace the lost medical supplies.
The shelter is improvising until a new appliance is procured, Mitchell said.
“We are currently storing medicine in the employee refrigerator until we can replace the one we lost in our medical department,” she said.
The shelter has set up a Medical Supply Fund for those who want to donate and help the shelter replace the refrigerator and lost medicine. Donations can be mailed to: FCHS Medical Supply Fund, P.O. Box 400, Union, MO 63084; dropped off at the shelter at 1222 W. Main St., Union; made online at https://fchsmo.networkforgood.com/projects/91168-medical-supply-campaign; or by contacting Laura Amlong at laura@fchsmo.org.
FCHS is an independent animal shelter that was established in 1994. It is not associated with Humane Society of Missouri or supported by county government.
The shelter is supported by donations, fundraisers, adoption fees and grants.
FCHS serves the homeless pets of Washington, Union, St. Clair, St. Albans, Sullivan, Owensville and more.