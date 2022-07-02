Franklin County has a new information technology provider, at least through the end of the year.
County commissioners unanimously approved an agreement Thursday with NOC Technology, of Washington, that starts July 1 and runs through the end of 2022. It was a shift from a Tuesday meeting in which commissioners had heated exchanges with NOC representatives and each other.
The agreement will pay NOC $32,975 a month.
The county initially had a Thursday agenda item for a six-month extension of its agreement with AQM Computer Help, of Union, but tabled that in favor of the agreement with NOC. The county has contracted with AQM for IT services since 2017 and worked with the company before that.
AQM President Dave Hagedorn made clear that he did not want to have an extension with the county unless it was a longterm agreement that would upgrade the county’s computer equipment. Larry Sikes, who handled the county for AQM after previously serving as county IT director, announced he was retiring at the end of the agreement on June 30.
The county pulled an earlier request for bids for a new IT agreement, instead deciding to do a professional services agreement with AQM, Hagedorn said. But the company decided not to go forward due to what it saw as a need to change the county’s system.
“AQM is in a situation now, where it’s just in our best business interest to move on,” Hagedorn told The Missourian before Thursday’s meeting. “All I’ve said from the beginning is you have a glaring problem here that needs to be fixed. I’ve made presentations and I’ve sent memos to them, I’ve put it in writing. I just about wrote it in the sky that this needs to be fixed by the time (Sikes) reaches retirement, and I need a budget to do it. And it was ignored and ignored and ignored.”
The special work session meeting was called for Thursday in hopes that AQM would agree to the six-month extension. It followed a closed session discussion with county legal staff and department heads.
“I’m not trying to blackmail anybody, I’m just trying to say I can’t support this anymore,” Hagedorn said.
Hagedorn said he thinks the county wanted to extend the contract to “fix their error.”
“They allowed one guy to, basically, run the county,” he said. “Every department depends on one person.”
The county initially approached AQM years ago to “solve a problem” with an IBM AS/400 system that had long been discontinued, Hagedorn said.
“They said there’s one guy in the world who knows this program and he’s 78 years old,” Hagedorn said. “I bought an AS/400 in Germany and reverse engineered the program and put it all back together into a modern system and gave it back to them. It took me two years to do it. At the same time, I noticed they had this glaring problem — they’re underfunding their IT department.”
Every county department was counting on one man to fix everything, Sikes, who was then 64, Hagedorn said. “I told them again and again ‘this needs to be addressed,’ ” he said. “It got kicked down the road until this year, when I told them we’re not going forward with another contract until this gets addressed. Now, they’re accusing me of blackmail, and there’s another company in town that’s calling me an extortionist. All I want is for them to take responsibility and take it off my hands. I’m done.”
The county wanted Sikes to handle all the IT responsibilities, not AQM, Hagedorn said. He was even doing non-IT tasks, like making sure tax rolls were balanced. “I kept telling him I don’t have the legal authority to do this. I finally put my foot down and said I’m not breaking the law. And I guess the end result is what you see unfolding before you right now.”
Hagedorn presented commissioners with a proposal for a $6.9 million project that would be integrated over six years. The county has been paying AQM approximately $389,000 annually for IT services.
“I gave them an estimate to what it would cost,” Hagedorn told The Missourian. “Before we agreed to a final number, they were so outraged ... It’s a multiyear project, it’s huge. It’s like building the Sears Tower.”
After the 3-0 vote to go with NOC, Brinker praised AQM for its years of service to the county.
“We know that decisions are made business wise for a purpose and wish everybody well,” he told attendees.
After the meeting, Brinker said the agreement with NOC has IT services similar to those performed by AQM, with no large-scale projects in the six-month deal.
During an earlier meeting with AQM and county leaders on Tuesday, Commissioner Todd Boland asked, “How the hell are we going to pay for it?” about AQM’s larger proposal.
NOC Vice President Jon Lober said the company had been planning to bid before the opportunity was pulled. He responded to Boland that the county doesn’t need to pay for AQM’s system.
“I think they’re overselling you on that,” he said of AQM. “I think that there’s no real justification for the amount of money that they’re proposing. I think there is a simpler solution to all of this. I think they are writing their own software.”
NOC’s initial proposal, which it did not have a chance to present before the request for proposals was canceled, was more cost-effective, Lober said.
“One individual should never be responsible for as much as he is,” Lober said of Sikes. “You can do this with anybody, really. You don’t have to be stuck with your current provider.”
Brinker and Boland went back and forth on paying for the AQM system, until Brinker suggested possibly using grants or some of the county’s $20 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds.
NOC Business Group President Greg Johnston also criticized the agreement with AQM during Tuesday’s meeting. After he spoke again as Brinker was talking, Brinker chipped in.
“This is a county meeting, quite frankly,” Brinker said. “It is a meeting with electeds and department heads.”
Commissioners discussed the situation again with department heads and legal staff in a closed meeting Thursday before voting on the decision in public. This time they approved the agreement with NOC.
County Collector Doug Trentmann expressed optimism for the new agreement after Thursday’s meetings.
“The transition is never easy,” he said. “There’s no way to expect someone to be an expert on their first day. But we’ll get there.”