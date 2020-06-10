Addi’s women’s clothing boutique in Downtown Washington announced over the weekend it will soon close its doors.
As part of a going-out-of-business sale that began Tuesday, June 9, the store passed out a free gift to the first 50 customers. The public sale begins Wednesday.
In a letter to customers, owner Cindy Potts said “all good things must come to an end” and thanked customers for being such an important part of her and the staff’s lives.
Potts said she is ready for retirement and wants to spend more time with her 12 grandchildren.
Addi’s was voted “Best Women’s Clothing Store” for several years in The Missourian’s Reader’s Choice poll.
Potts said new merchandise continues to arrive daily and every item will be discounted, including Brighton and Nora Fleming items.
Beginning Wednesday, the store hours are Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
It was 10 years ago, when Potts was in a professional transition and looking for a new challenge, that she bought Ruthie’s and changed the name. Along with clothing, the store features accessories and gift items.