Work has started on the clearing of a 37-acre site in the Union Corporate Center that officials hope to market to companies interested in building a large industrial facility.
The $25,000 clearing and grading project is being done by Fleming Enterprise of Beaufort.
“He’s in there making some progress,” Assistant City Administrator James Schmieder told the board of the Union Development Corp. (UDC) at its Thursday, Nov. 5, meeting.
UDC owns and develops land in the corporate center.
Weather permitting, fire officials said that Fleming should be able to start burning brush within the next couple weeks, according to Schmieder, who also is in charge of economic development for Union.
Once the site is cleared and graded, UDC will apply to become a certified site with the Missouri Department of Economic Development, which requires 25 acres of land that can be developed, Schmieder said.
UDC applied for the certified site program last year but was rejected because too much of the property was wooded, Schmieder said.
“We kind of expected that,” Schmieder said of the earlier rejection.
The project involves clearing and burning about eight acres near the center of the lot. A tree buffer with the neighboring St. Andrews Place subdivision will remain untouched.
At UDC’s October board meeting, Schmieder expressed frustration with the lack of progress on clearing the site, located on Corporate Drive, next to Heat and Control.
UDC is being partly reimbursed for the clearing project by a $15,000 Ameren Missouri Site Readiness Planning Grant.
Access to the 37-acre site was opened up in 2017 when Corporate Drive was completed. The road was extended for Heat and Control.
The 37-acre site is the largest remaining site in the business park. The 242-acre Union Corporate Center has had success with the certified site program before, including the Volpi Foods prosciutto plant, which is building a nearly $13 million meat-slicing and processing plant on 30 acres.
The Union Corporate Center also is home to ADB Utilities, Climate Express, EMJ Metals, Bugeye Technologies and Silgan Plastic Food Containers. According to a corporate center brochure, the other remaining sites are between one and 6.32 acres.