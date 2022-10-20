Busch Creek Greenway opening
Washington city staff members, city council members and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony Oct. 17 on the Busch Creek Greenway at Eighth and Jefferson streets. 

 Missourian Photo/Julia Hansen.

Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street.

“I think it’s a great amenity that will run through the heart of town,” Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told The Missourian while standing at the corner of Jefferson and Eighth streets where the trail begins. “It seems like a lot of our park amenities are focused on the north and east part of town.”