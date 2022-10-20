Months ahead of schedule, city leaders and representatives from KJ Unnerstall Construction cut a ribbon Monday afternoon to unveil the new Busch Creek Greenway, a now 3-mile path that connects the Rotary Riverfront Trail to Washington High School and Jefferson Street.
“I think it’s a great amenity that will run through the heart of town,” Washington Parks and Recreation Director Wayne Dunker told The Missourian while standing at the corner of Jefferson and Eighth streets where the trail begins. “It seems like a lot of our park amenities are focused on the north and east part of town.”
The project, which city leaders said has been 25 years in the making, was made possible by a $580,162 grant from the federal government from a program specifically designated for non-motor-vehicle infrastructure projects, such as sidewalks or bicycle lanes. The city also contributed about $145,000 to the project.
City leaders anticipated the project would take six months and be completed in January. They said they were particularly excited that the project connects the high school with the city’s trail system.
“I think the biggest thing that we said from day one when we put the application together was just getting access to the school campus,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges. “There’s not a lot of sidewalk access to those facilities, so that was always kind of a big goal for us.”
Nilges said the city is considering adding a trailhead marker in the future.