Busch Creek Greenway Map
Map provided by the city of Washington

While construction on Washington’s Busch Creek Greenway has progressed, city officials said last week that the project still has months to go before its scheduled completion in January. 

“It is still an active construction zone,” Washington City Engineer John Nilges said last week regarding the 3-mile-long project that will span from Jefferson Street east toward the east end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail. 