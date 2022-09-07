While construction on Washington’s Busch Creek Greenway has progressed, city officials said last week that the project still has months to go before its scheduled completion in January.
“It is still an active construction zone,” Washington City Engineer John Nilges said last week regarding the 3-mile-long project that will span from Jefferson Street east toward the east end of the Rotary Riverfront Trail.
Construction of the greenway is largely being financed by the federal government’s Transportation Alternative Program, a nationwide grant project that helps fund non-motor-vehicle-related infrastructure projects such as sidewalks or bicycle lanes on roadways.
The federal grant is $580,162. The city will cover the rest of the project’s cost, which is still being determined.
Nilges and Washington City Administrator Darren Lamb said once the paving is completed by KJU Construction, the contractor on the project, signage will be added, followed by striping on the streets denoting the shared use space, and general construction clean-up.
Lamb said city leaders will plan a ribbon cutting when the project is completed. “It is a great project, which has been years in the making,” Lamb said. “The Busch Creek Greenway project is worth celebrating, and we will celebrate it.”