St. Clair celebrated the work of Mike Bursey, the city inspector who is stepping down, with a small banquet Friday.
“This is with a heavy heart,” Bursey said, teary-eyed, when he announced his resignation. “because I have a love for this town and a love for the people of this town.”
Bursey, 60, said his resignation is due to complications from a severe case of COVID-19 that he contracted in November. Bursey was hospitalized with complications from the virus and has suffered damage to his lungs, which he said has forced him to retire. Bursey spoke with The Missourian at length about his battle with COVID-19.
“We thank him for his hard work and dedication,” City Administrator Travis Dierker said before the audience gave a round of applause for Bursey.
Bursey started as city inspector almost three years ago. Before that, he worked at the city’s wastewater plant and prior to that at the Missouri Department of Transportation.
In his early days as inspector, Bursey said he made an effort to bridge what he saw as a divide in the community.
“It seemed like there was a barrier. There was a wall between contractors and the city inspector,” he said. “That was one of the things I wanted to do: knock down the wall and have better communication and a better working relationship with contractors and homeowners within the community.”
Bursey’s time with the city was defined by two major projects: “Operation Facelift” and the veterans memorial.
Operation Facelift was a project Bursey initiated to better enforce city code ordinances and improve the area’s image.
Bursey said being the person who has to enforce codes didn’t always make him popular, but he still believed the job was important.
The veterans memorial began with a couple of banners hanging on light posts to honor area veterans and has grown to a full monument standing outside city hall.
As a veteran, Bursey said this project was very special to him.
Bursey recommended the board of aldermen hire Kimberly Miller, his administrative secretary, as his replacement. He said Miller served as the interim city inspector while he was in the hospital and at home recovering from COVID-19. During that time, Bursey said, “she did an outstanding job.”
Miller declined to comment. The board discussed the hiring process for this position at Monday’s meeting after Bursey’s recommendation and said for the first round, it will narrow its search to internal candidates, which includes Miller.