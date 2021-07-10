Grab your suit, buy your dress, and prepare for a bevy of invitations — the wedding bells are ringing.
In 2022 and 2023, wedding celebrations will be big, said Hope Chambers and Kristin Warmbrodt, directors of sales and events at Elijah McLean’s Event Venue & Inn. From their conversations with soon-to-be brides and grooms, they expect large parties, amplified budgets and early bookings.
“There was an 18-month period where no one was able to get together to celebrate weddings. But not just weddings — also life events, baby showers, bridal showers even,” Chambers said, “a lot of delayed events that people are finally, with vaccinations, coming out to.”
Altemueller Jewelry gemologist and jeweler Mark Noelke said his engagement ring sales have increased 70 percent during the pandemic compared with the year before. He now sells four or five a day, and people are spending about 20 percent more on their purchases.
Wedding Creations Manager Kathy Miller said sales are up 10 percent over last year, when about 300 brides scheduled dress fittings and 255 bought dresses.
“I would agree with everyone that it is on the uphill side,” Miller said.
Four Seasons Florist Designer Wendi Scheible has six weddings scheduled in the first three weeks of August and has seen a “big boom” in September and October floral requests since the pandemic eased. She said every available weekend in October has a wedding.
Four Seasons florists usually start the scheduling process six months ahead of time, but couples are already booking for weddings in April, May, June and October of 2022. She is advising couples to contact the shop as early as February for weddings next fall. Four Seasons’ wedding floral arrangements typically range from $1,000 to $3,000 per wedding.
About half of all weddings at Elijah McLean’s will have 200-plus guests in 2022, Chambers said, and usually a quarter of all weddings fill that size. Between its opening in 2019 and the start of the pandemic in early 2020, Elijah McLean’s hosted an average of about 150 people per party.
“Normally we tell brides you get about 75 percent the amount of people you invite,” Chambers said. “Right now, brides are seeing 99 percent of people accepting an invitation.”
People are affording bigger, lavish parties because they saved money during the pandemic without spending on travel or similar expenses, she said. She said the average cost for a 200-person wedding in the local area is $19,000.
That mirrors the national average wedding cost in 2020, according to her conversations with a representative of digital wedding-planning company The Knot. In 2021, The Knot experts expect the average reception to cost $22,500.
Couples also are booking early because they realize that the venues will be full, Chambers said. Couples who got engaged during the pandemic have to compete with those who postponed their weddings due to the pandemic.
About 70 percent of people who planned a wedding at Elijah McLean’s last year canceled, Chambers said. Warmbrodt said about 70 to 90 percent of weddings in St. Louis venues were called off.
Across the U.S., about half of all couples postponed their weddings in 2020 and are planning to hold them in 2021, according to The Knot. The weddings that did occur tended to be microweddings, or those that have fewer than 50 guests.
This is true locally, Warmbrodt said, and microweddings will continue to be the mainstay throughout the rest of the year. What Warmbrodt said has surprised her is the number of requests — and the hurry couples have been in — to book weddings before the year ends.
Callers are asking for dates in the next one to four months, but wedding planning usually takes nine months to two years, Chambers said. Warmbrodt said at least eight to 10 people contact her each day to inquire about a wedding-related event before the year ends.
Chambers said these new requests tend to be from people who had expected to get married in 2020 but postponed several times. “At this point they’re ready to move on and be able to celebrate.”
But to the tune of here comes the bride, here come big weddings as well, and Chambers said this won’t slow.
“I think 2022 is going to be huge,” she said, “but I think 2023 is going to be insane.”