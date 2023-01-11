After brokering a plea deal with prosecutors, a St. Clair man, who was charged with child endangerment after he put a knife to his nephew’s throat, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation. 

Donald Bumann, 45, will not spend any time in prison unless he violates the terms of his probation. Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann ordered the terms of his probation to include serving 20 days of shock incarceration in the Franklin County Jail, with credit for time already served; submitting for a mental health evaluation and following all recommendations, submitting for searches of himself and his property, and no confrontations with the victim in this case.