After brokering a plea deal with prosecutors, a St. Clair man, who was charged with child endangerment after he put a knife to his nephew’s throat, was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
Donald Bumann, 45, will not spend any time in prison unless he violates the terms of his probation. Circuit Court Judge Craig Hellmann ordered the terms of his probation to include serving 20 days of shock incarceration in the Franklin County Jail, with credit for time already served; submitting for a mental health evaluation and following all recommendations, submitting for searches of himself and his property, and no confrontations with the victim in this case.
If Bumann violates the terms of his probation, then he will be turned over to the Missouri Department of Corrections, where he will serve a four year prison sentence. He had faced up to seven years in a state prison.
The case against Bumann dates back to July 2021 when the St. Clair Police Department was contacted by Bumann at the police station. He told police he had been involved in a dispute with other family members at his residence and that he had threatened an unidentified 10-year-old nephew with a “green box cutter style knife.”
The boy had reportedly used Bumann’s lighter to light fireworks, which sparked the argument. The nephew was not injured, and the knife was later recovered and seized.
St. Clair police interviewed the boy and the boy’s father, who said he wanted to press charges against Bumann, according to the probable cause statement filed with the Franklin County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.
Bumann was taken into custody at the police station.
In exchange for his plea, prosecutors dropped the previously filed charges of armed criminal action, an unclassified felony, and fourth-degree domestic assault, which is a misdemeanor.