Development in Washington continued at a brisk pace in 2022, but didn’t match the frenzy of 2021, according to data released by the Washington Building Department.
In 2022, approximately 1,054 permits were issued by the city, including 45 permits for single-family homes. This is compared to 76 permits for single-family homes in 2021.
“Last year was not a bad year. Instead, the year before was just really a very busy year,” said Washington City Engineer John Nilges. The building department’s annual report was issued last month.
The number of new home permits issued in 2022 is comparable to 2020, when 48 permits were issued, according to the building department’s annual report.
“I think when you look at the permit numbers, you see that the city is continuing to see sustained growth,” Nilges said. In 2019, 33 single-family permits were issued. Other permits issued for single-family homes in other years include: 2018, 40 permits; 2017, 32 permits; and 2016, 20 permits.
“We’ve been very careful, as a city, to ensure that the growth doesn’t exceed the services that we are able to provide,” Nilges said.
Nilges said the city is seeing a steady stream of permits being issued for single-family homes so far in 2023.
“We are seeing anywhere between two to three building permits for single-family housing being issued each week,” Nilges said. “So, 2023 is looking to be a really good year.”
According to city officials, one of the reasons why the city saw a dip in single-family home construction in 2022 was due to a lack of inventory of available vacant lots. That was a point that Nilges reiterated when discussing the annual report with The Missourian on Monday.
“The numbers we saw this past year are really a symptom of not having a huge lot inventory for new homes to be constructed,” Nilges said. “We are hoping to facilitate more opportunities for new home construction very soon.”
He said that the city is expecting to see single-family home permits issued once High Street is extended south and Rabbit Trail is connected into Bieker Road on the city’s southeast side. If construction moves forward on a proposed 310-unit apartment development south of Highway 100 near High Street, Nilges said the 2023 permit numbers will “be off of the charts.”
“That’s the thing, one or two sizable developments can really sway the numbers one way or the other,” Nilges said. The single-family homes built in Washington this past year had a valuation of over $14.1 million, according to city documents. There was also $1.9 million in single-family building with attached garages and $2.8 million in renovations to single-family homes.
The city also issued 10 permits for multi-family housing construction in 2022. The construction represented by these permits had a valuation of more than $27 million.
In addition to single-family construction, the annual report also details commercial and industrial construction.
Eight permits were issued for new commercial construction in 2022 compared to nine permits the previous year. Forty permits were issued for commercial addition and renovations, which was down slightly from 41 permits in 2021.
Nilges said these numbers should be seen as encouraging for the city, especially since the valuation of the commercial construction ranks as the third-highest amount since the mid-2000s. In 2022, $27.7 million was spent on commercial construction projects, only trailing the $34.3 million that businesses spent in 2007 and $50.3 million that businesses spent in 2008 on the all-time high list.
“(These figures) show that the entrepreneurial spirit is strong in Washington, that people are wanting to invest here and to open their small businesses here,” Nilges said. Some of the bigger construction projects, in terms of dollar amount, in the past year were the construction of a new strip mall at 1400 Washington Square, $1.5 million; the construction of a new Missouri Furniture store at 1450 Huxel Dr., $4 million; the renovations of the interior of the historic Waterworks Building for WashMo on the Go, $478,000; and renovations to the Arby’s restaurant at 1920 Washington Crossing, $210,000.
Regarding industrial construction, the city did not issue a single permit for new industrial construction. However, the city did issue nine permits for industrial-zoned property renovations. Among the companies receiving permits over the past year were Rawlings for an expansion of their warehouse, $8.05 million; WEG for a 31,000-square-foot expansion, $5.55 million; and Hellebusch Tool & Die for an expansion of their mechanic shop, $850,000.