Development in Washington continued at a brisk pace in 2022, but didn’t match the frenzy of 2021, according to data released by the Washington Building Department. 

In 2022, approximately 1,054 permits were issued by the city, including 45 permits for single-family homes. This is compared to 76 permits for single-family homes in 2021. 