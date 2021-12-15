Washington, MO (63090)

Today

Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. Low 43F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Showers and thunderstorms likely - it will be windy at times especially this evening. Low 43F. SW winds at 20 to 30 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.