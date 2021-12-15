Building permits were issued last month for a new grocery store and a new candy store in Washington, according to city officials.
Aldi, a German-based discount grocery store chain, is planning to build a 20,798-square-foot store on a 2.47-acre lot in the Phoenix Center Shopping Center, according to the building permit application. The new store is being designed by SGA Design Group, city officials said. The Tulsa, Oklahoma-based architecture firm has designed thousands of projects nationwide, including 299 new construction projects and 233 remodeling projects in Missouri. The company works with some of the nation’s biggest retailers, including Walmart, Target, Cabela’s, Lowe’s, Hobby Lobby, Walgreens, Best Buy and Hy-Vee. Other clients include McDonald’s, Starbucks, TGI Friday’s, Jimmy John’s and QuikTrip.
The permit for the $2.7 million project was issued on Nov. 16.
The grocery chain has six months to break ground and begin construction on the project, per city code. Unless an extension is granted by the city, construction of the new grocery store should be completed within a year of the permit being issued.
According to information from Aldi’s corporate office, there are more than 1,200 Aldi stores nationwide with the average size of those stores being about 12,000 square feet, much smaller than the average U.S. supermarket’s size of 40,000 square feet. Aldi is on pace to become the nation’s third-largest grocery chain, trailing only Walmart and Kroger as chains with more locations.
When completed, the location at Phoenix Center Drive is expected to replace the existing Aldi location at 1505 Heritage Hills Drive. The new store will be located next to PetSmart and Dick’s Sporting Goods.
The city also has issued a building permit for 217 W. Main St., for a candy store to be called Kim’s Candy Dish. It is an off-shoot of Scudder Coffee on Main, which is owned by Jerry and Kim Scudder. The Scudders recently opened a second coffee store location at 1901 E. Fifth Street.
The renovation work at the site, the former Chimera Creative Works, 217 W. Main St., is priced at $10,000. Prior to being the home of the marketing agency, the two-story building housed Rodrigo Pineda’s photography studio and the Fudge Shoppe. The building was built in 1887, according to the Washington Historic Preservation Commission.