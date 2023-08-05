Becky Buhr, a 20-year veteran of the Bank of Franklin County, has been promoted to Executive Vice President according to Robert D. Dobsch, President and CEO of the bank.
Dobsch said in her new role, Buhr will be responsible for all frontline retail, mortgage and consumer lending personnel, deposit-related products and services, branch operations and management of Missouri Valley Wealth Management.
Buhr joined Bank of Franklin County shortly after it opened in 2001. She worked part-time while earning her Bachelor’s Degree in Finance in Real Estate from the University of Missouri. Upon graduating, she started her full time career at the bank while working towards a Master’s Degree in Finance from Webster University.
She has worked as a teller, administrative assistant, loan processor, credit analyst, lender, finance/accounting and most recently as Senior Vice President of Finance and Retail Operations.
“Becky’s leadership and vision for the bank has led her to be chosen as chairperson on numerous critical initiatives the bank has accomplished throughout her tenure,” Dobsch said in statement. “She has a passion for our communities and the education of young bankers.”
Buhr completed the Graduate School of Banking at Colorado in 2010. For the past two years, she has served as the Asset Liability Management instructor at the Missouri Bankers Association School of Bank Management and is the current chair of the Missouri Bankers Association Board of Trustees for Banker Education.
Dobsch noted that Buhr’s involvement in the community is extensive. She has served on the Board of the Franklin County Area United Way where she held the positions of treasurer, vice president and president as well as chaired the annual fundraising campaign for three years and continues to serve on the organizations Advisory Council and Allocations Committee.
Buhr has also served on the Washington Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors, ECC Business and Accountancy Advisory Board, Washington School District Four Rivers Career Center CAPS Advisory Board and has chaired fundraising events for the Washington Historical Society. She is currently serving on the Mercy Health Foundation Board of Directors, the Our Lady of Lourdes parish finance committee, the City of Washington finance committee, and is a member of the Mercy Health Foundation with a Mission organization.
The St. Louis Business Journal named Buhr one of the St. Louis Business Journal’s Most Influential Women in Business for 2022. Last fall she was awarded the Young Bank Leader of the Year by Missouri Bankers Association for her philanthropic work and her contributions to the banking industry as a whole. This past May, she was recognized as one of the Top 100 St. Louisians to Know in Business by the St. Louis Small Business Monthly Magazine.
Buhr and her husband reside in Krakow and are members of Our Lady of Lourdes Parish.
