Becky Buhr
Becky Buhr

 Submitted Photo

Becky Buhr, a 20-year veteran of the Bank of Franklin County, has been promoted to Executive Vice President according to Robert D. Dobsch, President and CEO of the bank.

Dobsch said in her new role, Buhr will be responsible for all frontline retail, mortgage and consumer lending personnel, deposit-related products and services, branch operations and management of Missouri Valley Wealth Management.

